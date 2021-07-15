Advertisement

Former Midland College professor sentenced to 38 years in prison for murder

William Goble Jr. (Mugshot: Ector County Jail)
William Goble Jr. (Mugshot: Ector County Jail)(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A former professor at Midland College will be spending several decades in prison for murder.

William Goble Jr. was on trial for the murder of David Young back in 2019.

According to Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan, Goble was found guilty and was sentenced to 38 years in prison on Thursday.

An arrest report stated that Goble shot and killed Young during a traffic argument.

Family members of Young told CBS7 that the two men were neighbors, and they believed Goble was upset that Young’s son was riding a motorcycle around the neighborhood.

Goble taught health science courses and served as the Department Chair for Health Sciences at Midland College.

William Goble Jr. was found guilty of murder by an Ector County jury and sentenced to 38 years in prison. Assistant...

Posted by Dusty Gallivan on Thursday, July 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Bell introduces new ice cream flavor Coconut Cream Pie
New ice cream flavor introduced by Blue Bell
Maddie Riley is in a coma in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit of McLane Children's Hospital in...
Residents rally around infant fighting for her life in local hospital
The pursuit ended near the intersection of South 28th Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard in...
Central Texas deputies chase down theft suspects
The incident sent a woman who was shot and a man who was struck by a car to a local hospital.
Police unravel details after woman shot, man struck by car; victims taken to local hospital
Officers found the victim after responding to a late-night report of gunfire in the park. (File)
Late-night shooting in playground area of local park leaves woman injured

Latest News

A Central Texas police officer is on administrative leave after he was charged with sexual...
Central Texas police officer charged with sexual assault of a child
One of the clients for whom a tax return was falsified was an undercover IRS agent, the...
Central Texas tax preparers accused of filing false returns indicted
Juan Carlos Serna-Venegas, 29.
Affidavit: Midland County jailer recorded himself having sex with inmates
Congressman Pete Sessions and Pete Sousa
Full Interview: Congressman Pete Sessions