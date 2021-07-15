Full Interview: Congressman Pete Sessions

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two big-ticket items at the Texas special legislative session are bills that would restrict transgender student athletes from participating in female sports teams.

In an interview with KWTX, U.S. Representative Pete Sessions, R-District 17, shared his thoughts on how Democrats leaving the state capitol for Washington D.C. to break quorum relates to these bills.

“On the transgender issue, Republicans do not want biological men to compete in high school or college sports with women. I agree with that,” Sessions said.

“Women need to compete with biological women and men should not be included in there. I think that’s a big issue and I think that is why the Democrats have left, because they don’t want to face that issue.”

Republicans in the Texas Senate passed the two bills that would restrict transgender student athletes.

The bills, however, are in limbo because there aren’t enough House members to vote on those bills since Democrats left for D.C.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.