Free summer meals offered by La Vega ISD

Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX)

The La Vega ISD is offering free summer meals on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

The school district is hosting an event at Brame Park from 11-12:30 p.m. And will be for children 18 years of age and younger.

There will be a representative from the Texas Farm Bureau, games, and free gifts for those who attend.

The La Vega ISD also offers free meals every Wednesday for children 18 and younger.

No ID or registration is required, and anyone can walk up to one of three sites to receive meals for an entire week.

The sites and times can be found here: https://heartoftexasmeals.files.wordpress.com/2021/06/la-vega-isd-2.pdf .

