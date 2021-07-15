Largest school district in Central Texas holding job fair

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD is looking to fill more than 400 jobs, and the district hopes a job fair, with on-site interviews, will encourage people to apply for positions.

The job fair is happening on Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. The district is hiring for a number of positions including bus drivers, school nutrition workers and teachers.

Killeen is trying to fill as many positions as possible before the school year begins next month.

Superintendent Dr. John Craft said it’s a bit of a challenging and abnormal time right now as we’re heading into the first normal school year in about 16 months.

“We’re preparing to really resume normal operations full operations include all of our transportation routes, full feeding schedules include free breakfast, free lunches, and really, a normal school year, if you will,” Dr. Craft said. “So, being fully staffed is absolutely the goal so that we can make it a successful school year.”

Dr. John Craft said they are working to fill important jobs , but there just aren’t as many applicants as usual.

Killeen recently passed across the board pay raises, and those just went into effect. Dr. Craft hopes the raises, plus a $500 sign on bonus, will encourage people to apply.

“We try to lead the area across the board in positions,” Dr. Craft said. “We feel like as a result of the most actions in making the adjustments, that we are very, very competitive.”

Dr. Craft said in a district with more than 7,000 employees, having open positions at time is a given, and they are preparing for the upcoming school year with that in mind.

At the job fair, interested applicants will be able to fill out applications and even get interviews on the spot. Dr. Craft said there is a wide variety of positions available, and the district is looking for people interested in having impactful relationships with students.

If people are unable to attend the job fair, Dr. Craft said there are always continued opportunities. The district is hiring year round for many positions, and you can find more information and apply on the district’s website.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.