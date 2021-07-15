Legislation remains on hold in Texas House while Democrats stand their ground in Washington

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – Frustration was mounting Wednesday in Austin while at least 58 of the 67 Democrats in the state House stood their ground in Washington, D.C., blocking action on a state election measure and urging U.S. lawmakers to act on federal election legislation.

The Texas Senate has passed all but two bills on the docket so far this week, but those bills are in limbo for as long as the walkout continues.

“The work we are doing for the people of Texas is being wasted and squandered by people being out of this state,” state Sen. Larry Taylor, R-Friendswood, said.

The walkout leaves the House without a quorum, but with more than 80 frustrated Republicans.

State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, is asking his absent Democratic colleagues to reconsider and return to Texas.

“The main issues that we have on board (are) election integrity, the 13th check for our retired teachers, bail reform, the property tax relief that I have filed,” Shine said.

“I consider all of those very important and I would certainly like for our colleagues to be here so we can have a quorum and take care of that business.”

If the Democrats don’t return before the end of the special session next month, Gov. Greg Abbott will call another special session, Shine said, which could conflict with a major task the Legislature has yet to tackle.

State. Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson, R-Waco, says Democrats are misrepresenting the effect of the election integrity bill Republicans are backing.

“It’s unfortunate that our Democratic colleagues felt they had to portray this as somehow pushing it back 100 years,” state Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson, R-Waco, said.

“I really think it is just the opposite. I think they have been duped by the folks in Washington, D.C.”

The absent Democrats, meanwhile, say they’re working on behalf of constituents whose right to vote is threatened by the Republican election integrity bill.

“We are here to do a job to represent the millions of men and women, whether they be disabled, whether they be minorities, whether they be recent immigrants, whether they be whatever who may have their right to vote infringed upon,” state Sen. José Menéndez, D- San Antonio said.

The Democrats say they’re spending their time on Capitol Hill pushing for the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.