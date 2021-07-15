Advertisement

Police: Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building in Mississippi

By Matt Robin and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) - Police are investigating a case involving a robbery, a shooting, an adult film and a naked man running through a residential neighborhood.

WTOK reports the Meridian Police Department is investigating the armed robbery, which happened at an abandoned alternative school while three people were making an adult film around noon Sunday.

Police say the robber, who was still naked from shooting the film, made the victim send him $200 through Cash App. The victim tried to run away but was chased and shot at by the naked gunman, who put several holes in his car.

“In my seven years of doing this, this is one of the most unique incidents that I’ve ever run across,” said detective Rochester Anderson.

Police have the names of the two suspects they believe were involved in the robbery but are waiting on additional evidence before making arrests.

Copyright 2021 WTOK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Bell introduces new ice cream flavor Coconut Cream Pie
New ice cream flavor introduced by Blue Bell
Maddie Riley is in a coma in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit of McLane Children's Hospital in...
Residents rally around infant fighting for her life in local hospital
The pursuit ended near the intersection of South 28th Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard in...
Central Texas deputies chase down theft suspects
The incident sent a woman who was shot and a man who was struck by a car to a local hospital.
Police unravel details after woman shot, man struck by car; victims taken to local hospital
Officers found the victim after responding to a late-night report of gunfire in the park. (File)
Late-night shooting in playground area of local park leaves woman injured

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and President Joe Biden discussed the child tax credit...
Money in the bank: Child tax credit dollars head to parents
FILE - In this July 31, 2013, file photo, tourists visiting the Mendenhall Glacier in the...
Biden ends large-scale logging on huge Alaska rainforest
The Dixie Fire was burning near Paradise, Calif., on Wednesday.
California blaze erupts near site of deadliest US wildfire
Congressman Pete Sessions and Pete Sousa
Full Interview: Congressman Pete Sessions