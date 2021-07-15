Restaurant Report Card for July 15, 2021

(KWTX) – Burger King #3714 at 103 East Loop 340 in Lacy Lakeview got a 90 on a recent inspection.

The tomatoes and shredded lettuces weren’t at the right temperature, and according to the report, the food manager didn’t know what the correct temperature was.

The soda machine had dark particles in and around the nozzles.

The fast-food spot had to go through a re-inspection.

Taqueria La Perla at 604 Waco Rd. in Belton got a 95 on a recent inspection.

According to the health worker, the restaurant had a repeat violation of using cardboard to line shelves, which isn’t allowed.

The floor throughout was cracked and the business was warned to fix it, but it wasn’t.

Some equipment needed cleaning and repaired.

Cracker Barrel #166 at 4275 North IH-35 in Lacy Lakeview got a 90 on a recent inspection.

According to the health worker, sanitizer was ineffective at sanitizing anything.

There were particles inside the nozzles of the soda machine.

Food needed to be labeled.

The mashed potatoes needed to be reheated to the right temperature, and the workers needed hair restraints.

This business also scheduled a re-inspection.

If you can’t choose between a bowl or a smoothie, this week’s Clean Plate Award winner is the place to check out.

At Makaka Bowls at 215 South University Parks Dr. in Waco, which obviously got a perfect food inspection score, the combinations are endless.

There are specialty ingredients such as almond butter, cacao nibs, coconut shreds, and spirulina, which is basically blue-green algae.

Of course, if you like it plain and simple, items like The Mac with mango, strawberry, pineapple, orange juice, topped with the fruit and a little homemade granola could treat your taste buds right.

