Sea breeze active again bringing some late-day storms

The Gulf sea breeze kicked up widely scattered showers and storms from the Gulf coast all the way up as far north as the Metroplex and Central Texas didn’t miss out on some of that rain either. Although not everyone saw rain, some saw a quick half-inch to an inch of rain fall with higher totals isolated to near 2″ in parts of McLennan County. What we saw yesterday may be what we see today as another few scattered late-day storms may try to roll in. We’ll start the day with temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be noticeably warmer this morning but they won’t be terribly much warmer this afternoon compared to yesterday. Highs will still reach the upper 80s for some but low 90s for most with heat index values as high as about 98°. While a fleeting shower is possible at any time today, the best potential for showers and thunderstorms will come after around 3 PM near and especially east of I-35. Storms will be isolated with heavy rain and gusty winds, but not everyone will see rain before it ends shortly after sunset.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms may move in late Friday afternoon too but the highest rain chances should be confined almost entirely east of I-35 with much lower chances along and west of I-35. Rain chances are expected to fall out of the forecast this weekend but partly cloudy skies will be sticking around. Highs stay in the low 90s Friday but should warm into the mid-90s Saturday and Sunday. If we’re going to see a day with an average high temperature, which is 97°, it may happen Saturday or Sunday. After that, the potential for “normal” temperatures won’t return until maybe near the end of the month. A cold front crosses the Red River Monday bringing us about a 30% chance of rain late in the afternoon and evening. The front arrives Tuesday bringing rain chances up to 50% and keeping them around through the remainder of the week as the front stalls out. Temperatures are expected to drop into at least the mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, potentially cooler depending on how long rain lasts. We’ll start to see rain chances tail off as we approach next weekend, but highs may still stay in the upper 80s and low 90s, still well below normal for this time of year. It’s looking increasingly likely that we won’t reach 100° at all this July with about a 75% chance of staying below the century mark. If we don’t reach our average high this weekend, the opportunity for that may be slim too. I’ll give us about a 25% chance of having the entire month of July pass by without a temperature at or above average. If it doesn’t happen this weekend, it may not happen until the waning few days of the month.

