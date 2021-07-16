Advertisement

Central Texas officer charged with child sexual assault; alleged victim is 15

Miguel Velasco-Herrera is free on $100,000 bond.
Miguel Velasco-Herrera is free on $100,000 bond.(Jail photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The alleged sexual assault of a child in connection with which a 41-year-old Killeen police officer is charged involved a 15-year-old girl, an affidavit released Friday says.

Miguel Velasco-Herrera was charged Wednesday with sexual assault of a child younger than 17 after an investigation that started on July 5 when Killeen police were notified about a possible early-morning sexual assault involving an officer.

According to the affidavit released Friday, the girl told investigators and a forensic nurse in separate interviews Velasco-Herrera entered her bedroom “and penetrated her mouth with his sexual organ.”

Velasco-Herrera, in an interview with investigators, confirmed the girl’s account, the affidavit says.

Velasco-Herrera, a seven-year Killeen police veteran, turned himself in on Thursday.

He was released after posting a $100,000 bond.

He remains on administrative leave as an internal affairs investigation continues, police said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT standoff continues in Levelland overnight at 10th & J.
Deadly standoff ends in Levelland, suspect in custody with injuries
One of the clients for whom a tax return was falsified was an undercover IRS agent, the...
Central Texas tax preparers accused of filing false returns indicted
Maddie Riley is in a coma in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit of McLane Children's Hospital in...
Residents rally around infant fighting for her life in local hospital
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee

Latest News

SWAT standoff continues in Levelland overnight at 10th & J.
Deadly standoff ends in Levelland, suspect in custody with injuries
LSO SWAT Commander Sgt. Josh Bartlett was killed during a SWAT standoff in Levelland on July...
Honoring fallen LSO SWAT Commander Sgt. Josh Bartlett
DPS troopers found 13 bottles of Promethazine, 30 grams of cocaine, and two handguns after a...
Troopers find drugs, handguns in car after Leon County chase
The crews are helping battle wildfires in several western states.
Texas forest service crews help battle wildfires in western states