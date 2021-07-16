Central Texas officer charged with child sexual assault; alleged victim is 15

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The alleged sexual assault of a child in connection with which a 41-year-old Killeen police officer is charged involved a 15-year-old girl, an affidavit released Friday says.

Miguel Velasco-Herrera was charged Wednesday with sexual assault of a child younger than 17 after an investigation that started on July 5 when Killeen police were notified about a possible early-morning sexual assault involving an officer.

According to the affidavit released Friday, the girl told investigators and a forensic nurse in separate interviews Velasco-Herrera entered her bedroom “and penetrated her mouth with his sexual organ.”

Velasco-Herrera, in an interview with investigators, confirmed the girl’s account, the affidavit says.

Velasco-Herrera, a seven-year Killeen police veteran, turned himself in on Thursday.

He was released after posting a $100,000 bond.

He remains on administrative leave as an internal affairs investigation continues, police said.

Killeen Police Officer Arrested on Felony Charge https://t.co/gFdivvs14A — KilleenPD (@KilleenPD) July 15, 2021

