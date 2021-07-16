Health district modifies COVID-19 threat level as cases rise again in Central Texas

(KWTX) - After ebbing in June, active COVID-19 cases are increasing in Central Texas and around the state, hospitalizations are rising, and the statewide molecular test positivity rate has more than doubled since the first of the month to 9.52%.

The Bell County Public Health District Friday changed its COVID-19 threat level from minimal controlled transmission to moderate controlled transmission in response to the rising incidence rate.

“We saw a slight increase, which seemed to be related to an isolated event upon investigation,” interim Health District Director Nikki Morrow said.

“However, the number of new cases coming in each day closer to the end of the week showed a continuous increase.”

“We need to continue to watch the cases coming in and encourage those unvaccinated to get vaccinated or protect themselves by following CDC guidelines,” Morrow said.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is monitoring rose by almost 150 to 969 on Friday.

The statewide total increased by more than 2,500 to 33,888.

Almost 90 residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the two state Trauma Service Areas that include most of Central Texas, and the number hospitalized statewide increased Friday to 2,653.

Baylor Scott & White said in a statement Thursday evening it has “seen a significant increase in the number of COVID-positive patients who are requiring hospitalization and intensive care.

Kevin Roberts, the CEO of AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen told the Killeen Daily Herald Thursday the number of patients with COVID-19 is “putting stress on the hospital.”

The Department of State Health Services reported another 3,025 confirmed cases of the virus Friday, 3,008 of them new, increasing the statewide total to 2,571,693.

DSHS also reported a total of 451,809 probable cases of the virus.

At least 2,900,895 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered statewide, and 51,610 have died, an increase of 25 over Thursday.

In Central Texas, more than 81,000 cases of the virus have been confirmed since the start of the pandemic.

The Central Texas death toll may be as high as 1,751, but according to state data Friday, the count stands at 1,730 including 453 Bell County residents, 16 fewer that the local count of 469; 37 Bosque County residents; 88 Coryell County residents; 33 Falls County residents; 50 Freestone County residents; 29 Hamilton County residents; 111 Hill County residents; 33 Lampasas County residents; 43 Leon County residents; 80 Limestone County residents; 487 McLennan County residents, 22 more than the local count of 465; 50 Milam County residents; 21 Mills County residents; 145 Navarro County residents, five fewer than the local count of 150; 47 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

Comparatively low vaccination rates coupled with new and more contagious strains of the virus are contributing to the spread of COVID-19 experts say.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. is becoming “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

Speaking during a White House briefing, she said cases in the U.S. are up about 70% over the last week, hospital admissions are up 36% and deaths rose by 26%.

Nearly all hospital admissions and deaths, she says, are among the unvaccinated.

The Delta variant is responsible for an increasing percentage of active cases across the country.

At least 11 cases of the strain have been identified in McLennan County and the Bell County Public Health District says it has confirmed the presence of the variant as well.

The latest DSHS update shows no Delta variant cases in either county but lists 377 cases as “pending patient info from lab.”

Statewide Friday, more than 59% of residents 12 and older had received one dose of vaccine and more than 51% were fully vaccinated.

In Central Texas, not quite 41% of residents 12 and older have received one dose and just more than 35% are fully vaccinated, Department of State Health Services data showed Friday.

In Bell County, where 438 cases were active Friday, according to DSHS data, almost 38% of residents 12 and older have received one dose and more than 32% were fully vaccinated.

In McLennan County, with 158 active cases Friday, more than 46% of residents 12 and older have received one dose and more than 40% were fully vaccinated.

In Hamilton County, almost 41% of residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated Friday, but in the rest of the counties in the region, full vaccination rates are less than 40%.

More than 38% of eligible Bosque County residents were fully vaccinated Friday; almost 31% of eligible Coryell County residents were fully vaccinated; more than 35% of eligible Falls County residents were fully vaccinated; almost 31% of eligible Freestone County residents were fully vaccinated; more than 34% of eligible Hill County residents were fully vaccinated; more than 35% of eligible Lampasas County residents were fully vaccinated; almost 33% of eligible Leon County residents were fully vaccinated; almost 31% of eligible Limestone County residents were fully vaccinated; more than 37% of eligible Milam County residents were fully vaccinated; almost 35% of eligible Mills County residents were fully vaccinated; almost 39% of eligible Navarro County residents were fully vaccinated; more than 37% of eligible Robertson County residents were fully vaccinated, and almost 29% of eligible San Saba residents were fully vaccinated.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Health District paused updates of its local dashboard in May but resumed updates on July 9 as the number of active cases began to rise.

Local data Friday showed a total of 23,328 confirmed cases of the virus.

At least 22,525 patients have recovered, 334 cases are active, and 469 residents diagnosed with the virus have died, local data showed.

State data, which include Fort Hood personnel who live on post showed 23,001 total confirmed cases, 2,438 probable cases, 438 active cases, 24,548 recoveries and 453 deaths.

County health officials have confirmed the presence of the Delta variant of the virus in the county, but DSHS data showed no cases.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on July 24 at Temple College at 2600 South 1st St.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District discontinued daily case reporting and is instead reporting COVID-19 cases on a weekly basis.

The health district’s latest update Friday showed 28,132 total cases, at least 158 of which were active.

AT least 27,507 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered.

Local data showed 467 deaths.

DSHS data Friday showed 487 residents diagnosed with the virus have died.

The health district has identified 11 cases of the Delta variant of the virus.

COVID-19 testing provided by the Waco-McLennan County Health District and the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management has ended. Providers throughout the county including clinics and pharmacies still offer COVID-19 testing. The DSHS test location finder is a resource.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed three active cases involving students and one involving staff Friday and a total of 4,018 cases since Aug. 1, 2020. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff through the summer. The university will not require students, faculty, and staff to be vaccinated against the virus this fall but is strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. As of Monday, almost 40% of students and almost 61% of employees had been vaccinated. The university plans to operate at 100% capacity indoors and outdoors and to return to in-person instruction without social distancing this fall. Face masks are no longer required on campus, but the school recommends those who aren’t vaccinated wear face coverings indoors. “We all are highly anticipating returning to normal this fall – from in-person classes to the events and traditions we missed last year – and we are preparing daily to welcome back our returning students as well as a very enthusiastic and record-breaking freshman class of new Baylor Bears,” President Livingstone told university regents Friday.

The McLennan Community College dashboard showed one active case Friday and a cumulative total of 369 cases, 286 involving students.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 10 a.m. to noon on July 22 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road. This will be the last COVID-19 response mass distribution event in the city.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 7,131 total confirmed and 300 total probable cases Friday.

At least 76 cases were active and at least 7,267 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 88 residents.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported one case involving an inmate and three cases involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where one inmate was isolated; two cases involving employees at the Hilltop Unit; one case involving an inmate and five cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit, where two inmates were isolated; one active case involving an employee at the Mountain View Unit; one case involving an employee at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit, one case involving in inmate and three involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where seven inmates are restricted and one was isolated.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,893 total confirmed and 202 total probable case of the virus Friday.

State data showed no active cases in the county.

At least 2,067 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered and 33 have died.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported no active cases at either the William Hobby Unit or the Marlin Transfer Unit.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,200 total confirmed and 668 total probable cases of the virus Friday.

Thirty-nine cases were active Friday, up from 34 on Thursday.

At least 2,749 residents diagnosed the virus have recovered and 80 have died.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,512 total confirmed and 2,475 total probable cases Friday.

At least 5,793 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered.

Local data showed 150 deaths.

The state reported 145.

At least 49 cases were active Friday.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,399 total confirmed and 314 probable cases of the virus Friday. Of the total, 1,657 residents have recovered and 37 have died, according to state data. Nineteen cases were active Friday.

Freestone County had 1,128 total confirmed and 864 total probable cases Friday. At least 1,929 residents have recovered and 50 have died according to state data. At least 13 cases were active Friday. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported one case involving an employee at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County had 755 total confirmed and 62 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 769 residents have recovered and 29 have died, according to state data. Twenty cases were active Friday.

Hill County Friday had 3,850 total confirmed cases and 741 probable cases. At least 4,452 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 111 residents have died, according to state data. At least 28 cases were active Friday.

Lampasas County had 1,915 total confirmed and 353 probable cases Friday. At least 2,185 residents have recovered, and 33 residents have died, according to state data. At least 50 cases were active Friday.

Leon County had 1,295 total confirmed and 373 total probable cases Friday. At least 1,610 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 43 have died, according to state data. At least 15 cases were active Friday.

Milam County had 1,506 total confirmed and 1,101 total probable cases Friday. At least 2,590 residents have recovered and 50 have died. Seventeen cases were active Friday.

Mills County had 597 confirmed and 63 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 638 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data. One case was active Friday.

Robertson County had 1,839 total confirmed cases Friday and 439 total probable cases. At least 2,187 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 47 have died, according to state data. At least 44 cases were active Friday.

San Saba County had 522 total confirmed cases Friday and 260 total probable cases. At least 757 residents have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data, which showed two active cases Friday. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported two cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Facility.

