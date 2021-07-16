Honoring fallen LSO SWAT Commander Sgt. Josh Bartlett

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Law enforcement officials from across Texas are mourning the loss of LSO SWAT Commander Sgt. Josh Bartlett tonight, after he died from injuries suffered in a Levelland standoff on Thursday afternoon.

Sgt. Bartlett leaves behind a wife and three sons. The family just celebrated his youngest son’s teenage birthday two days ago.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office provided a procession in his honor Thursday night:

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office released this statement on Thursday evening:

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of our own, tonight, SWAT Commander Sergeant Josh Bartlett.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team responded to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 15th to assist the Levelland Police Department for reports of a barricaded subject with reports of shots fired.

Shortly after arrival, gunfire was exchanged and Sgt. Bartlett was shot. Sgt. Bartlett was transported to Covenant Medical Center in Levelland with life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced deceased.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office continues to work with The Levelland Police Department, The Texas Department of Public Safety, The Lubbock Police Department, Hockley County Sheriff’s Office, ATF, Homeland Security, FBI, and US Marshal’s office to find a resolution to the current situation.

We appreciate the public’s support during this difficult time and ask for continued prayers for his family, both blood and blue.

Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish followed with this statement:

Today, Brenda and I join Lubbock County citizens in mourning the loss of Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputy, Sgt. Josh Bartlett, who was shot and killed in the line of duty today. It is with heavy hearts that we send our deepest sympathies to the Sgt’s family, friends, and his brothers and sisters in law enforcement.

This terrible loss is a solemn reminder of the risks our brave law enforcement officers face while protecting our communities. I ask all Lubbock County citizens to join us in praying for his family, for healing for the other officers who were injured in the standoff, and for the entire Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department.

As a mark of respect, it is fitting that flags at all Lubbock County buildings be lowered to half-staff in his honor and memory.

Jones AT&T Stadium was lit up in blue in his honor:

Jones AT&T Stadium lit up in blue to honor fallen LSO SWAT Leader Josh Bartlett. (KCBD Photo)

I ask the people of West Texas to pray for the family of Sgt. Josh Bartlett of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, who... Posted by Congressman Jodey Arrington on Thursday, July 15, 2021

Our community mourns the loss of Sgt. Josh Bartlett, with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team. He gave his... Posted by Levelland Police Department on Thursday, July 15, 2021

One-mile run organized

A one-mile run is being organized to honor LSO SWAT Commander Sgt. Josh Bartlett on Friday, July 16 at 7 p.m.

A group will meet at 10th Street and Ave. G in Lubbock for parking.

The organizer, Charlee Jennings, says everyone is welcome to walk, run, sprint, or even push a stroller to honor a fallen hero.

Running 4 Heroes will also be holding a run in Florida to honor Sgt. Bartlett as well.

The run will start at Avenue G and Main Street in Lubbock. The group will run two laps around the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope released this statement on Thursday night:

“Denise and I join the City of Lubbock and all Lubbock citizens mourning the tragic and senseless death of Commander Sgt. Josh Bartlett.

The Lubbock Police Department SWAT Team and negotiators remain engaged with local and state authorities in the ongoing situation in Levelland.

This senseless killing serves as a stark reminder of the danger our first responders face everyday.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bartlett family and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department family.” - Dan Pope

In an exclusive interview with KCBD, Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke about this event. This was about 5 p.m. when the situation was growing more violent and volatile:

“Hopefully no body else will be suffering any type of injury or loss of life. Just know Texas as a state are providing all the resources we possibly can to assist this ongoing situation.”

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.