Keeping a lid on rain chances until a cold front swings through next week

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
After almost all of Central Texas missed out on the sea breeze showers and storms Thursday, we’re expecting to be mostly finished with showers and storms in the near term. Outside of a stray shower or two east of I-35 today and maybe a sprinkle near I-45 this weekend, our next best rain chance arrives with ANOTHER July cold front swinging through Tuesday. Until that front gets here, we’re expecting kind of typical July weather for Central Texas. Morning clouds with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon as highs warm into the low-to-mid 90s. Heat index values today may climb as high as 102° and the only hope for some rain relief is off the sea breeze east of I-35 and off of storms that may fire up north of I-20. Storms in North Texas, if they form, would likely only impact Hill and Navarro Counties. The weekend forecast isn’t much different than what we’ll see today. Morning temperatures in the mid 70s should warm into the mid-90s both on Saturday and on Sunday as morning clouds give way to at least partly cloudy skies. Highs should stay just a hair below the average of 97° but afternoon heat index values both days will climb as high as about 104°.

We’ll kick off the next work week with nearly the same type of weather from the weekend. Warmth and humidity hangs around although a few more clouds will maybe knock temperatures down a degree. There’s a chance for a few isolated showers or thunderstorms Monday afternoon but those chances are very low, only near 30%. We’ll have much higher rain chances late Monday night into Tuesday as a cold front slowly sinks into the area. Widely scattered showers and storms with locally heavy rain and breezy winds are expected Tuesday. With the rain and a slight decrease in temperatures behind the front, we’re expecting temperatures to only reach the mid-80s. Depending on how long the rain lasts, high temperatures could be held even cooler than that in the low 80s! We’re keeping rain chances around Wednesday and Thursday of next week but there’s a lot of uncertainty as to what may happen with the front. The front should wash out which would normally help to lower rain chances, but some forecast models are hinting that a surface low could form overhead which may help to keep rain chances higher. We’re unfortunately expecting a quick warm up after the rain eventually ends, which is likely to happen by next Friday, since the typical summer time ridge of high pressure may sneak overhead late next weekend. Will the ridge get strong enough to bring us triple-digit heat before the end of the month? Probably not. Will the ridge get us to the average high of 98° by the end of the month? Quite possibly.

