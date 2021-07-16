Magnolia Network launches, Wacoan carpenter’s new show uses history to ‘restore’ faith in our future

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After being pushed back time and again due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after much anticipation, Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network officially launched Thursday.

The Waco couple was in New York City to promote the launch along with the stars of some of the original shows premiering on the new TV network.

Wacoan Clint Harp--Joanna’s ‘wood guy’ on “Fixer Upper”--was in New York with his family for Thursday’s launch promoting his new show on the network.

“Today is an awesome day,” Harp told KWTX Thursday. “We have literally been working on my show in particular for over two years, and I know Chip and Jo and a bunch of other people have been working on this network longer than that.”

Harp’s new show, “Restoration Road”, takes old barns, buildings, even train cars and restores them, while also sharing the history behind the structures.

“Whatever it is that we’re tearing down and restoring, that is the hero of the show, that is the main focus, but all around that show is this history that we’re learning about,” said Harp.

That includes local history: Harp says Waco will be featured on the show.

“We actually do some projects in Waco which is really, really fun,” said Harp. “It’s pretty fun to know that I get to be a small part what is going on in Waco, Texas, a sweet and kind little town, and it’s also a town with a history, and in a couple of the episodes we get to talk about that history.”

Following the success of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper”, Clint has had his own shows on the DIY Network including “Wood Work”.

He says “Restoration Road”, however, is something extra special.

“Learning about their history, learning about the history of our country, the good and the not so good, all the things, it’s a really special show, and boy I tell ya I’ve really learned a lot, and I can’t wait for people to start watching it,” said Harp.

You can watch Magnolia Network on Discovery Plus or on the new Magnolia app.

The network will be available on TV, replacing the DIY Network, in January 2022.

