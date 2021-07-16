Advertisement

Monkeypox infection confirmed in North Texas

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2013, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to the federal...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2013, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. The CDC said in a press release on May 19, 2016, that at least one violation was uncovered in nearly 80 percent of public pool and hot tub inspections in five states. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)(David Goldman | AP)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) on Friday reported the first case of Monkeypox in a resident of Dallas County.

Officials said the individual infected with the virus is a Dallas resident who traveled from Nigeria to Dallas and arrived at Love Field Airport on July 9, 2021.

“While rare, this case is not a reason for alarm and we do not expect any threat to the general public. Dallas County Health and Human Services is working closely with local providers, as well as our state and federal partners,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The person is hospitalized in stable condition and isolated to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is working with the airline and health officials to contact airline passengers and others who may have been in contact with the patient during the flights.

Officials said travelers on these flights were required to wear masks on the flights as well as in the U.S. airports due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.

“Therefore, it’s believed the risk of spread of monkeypox via respiratory droplets to others on the planes and in the airports is low,” health officials said in a news release.

The CDC defines monkeypox as a rare disease that is caused by infection with monkeypox virus. The first human case of monkeypox was recorded in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In 2003, the U.S. experienced an outbreak of monkeypox with 47 reported human cases. This is believed to be the first monkeypox virus infection in a Texas resident.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT standoff continues in Levelland overnight at 10th & J.
Deadly standoff ends in Levelland, suspect in custody with injuries
Miguel Velasco-Herrera is free on $100,000 bond.
Central Texas officer charged with child sexual assault; alleged victim is 15
One of the clients for whom a tax return was falsified was an undercover IRS agent, the...
Central Texas tax preparers accused of filing false returns indicted
Maddie Riley is in a coma in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit of McLane Children's Hospital in...
Residents rally around infant fighting for her life in local hospital
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee

Latest News

SWAT standoff continues in Levelland overnight at 10th & J.
Deadly standoff ends in Levelland, suspect in custody with injuries
Miguel Velasco-Herrera is free on $100,000 bond.
Central Texas officer charged with child sexual assault; alleged victim is 15
LSO SWAT Commander Sgt. Josh Bartlett was killed during a SWAT standoff in Levelland on July...
Honoring fallen LSO SWAT Commander Sgt. Josh Bartlett
DPS troopers found 13 bottles of Promethazine, 30 grams of cocaine, and two handguns after a...
Troopers find drugs, handguns in car after Leon County chase