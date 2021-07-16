Pet of the Week for July 16th: Nia

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Greg May Honda Pet of the Week for July 16 is Nia, affectionately referred to as “mini muffin.”

The Humane Society of Central Texas says Nia is potty-trained and is “great with kids.”

“She loves to sit on your lap and she loves to snuggle,” said a volunteer at the shelter.

Nia spent some time with a foster family and is now in need of a “furever home.”

If you are interested in adopting Nia, reach out to the humane society at (254) 754-1454.

The shelter is located at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.

