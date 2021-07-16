Advertisement

Police release surveillance photo of suspect in shooting near local park

Police released a security camera photo Friday of a suspect in the shooting.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police released a security camera photo Friday of a suspect in a shooting Monday night near Lions Park in Temple that sent a man to a local hospital.

The shooting occurred at around 9 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Shallow Ford Road and Shallow Ford West Road just west of Lions Park after a vehicle struck the victim’s vehicle from behind.

The occupants of the two vehicles got out, and one of the occupants of the second vehicle shot the victim, and then drove off in the victim’s vehicle.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Scott & White Medical Center with what police said were non-life-threatening-injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.

Tips may also be submitted online.

