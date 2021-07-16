Texas national guardsmen supporting COVID19 mission found dead in hotel room

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas National Guardsmen Spc. Michael Razvillas, 44, of Pipe Creek died Tuesday, July 13, 2021 in his hotel room while supporting the COVID-19 response mission Joint Task Force-Texas in Laredo. His cause of death is currently unknown.

“The Texas Military Department sends our deepest condolences to Spc. Razvilla’s family,” said Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, the Adjutant General of Texas. “We are deeply saddened by this loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones and fellow service members.”

Spc. Razvillas was a military intelligence systems maintainer with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 636th Military Intelligence Battalion, Texas Army National Guard, headquartered in San Antonio. Razvillas joined the Texas Army National Guard in 2016, after serving in the U.S. Army.

The unit leadership is providing support to his family.

This incident is under investigation.

