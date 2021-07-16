Advertisement

Troopers find drugs, handguns in car after Leon County chase

DPS troopers found 13 bottles of Promethazine, 30 grams of cocaine, and two handguns after a chase in Leon County Saturday night.(@TxDPSSoutheast)
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An Illinois man faces multiple felony drug-related charges after leading Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a chase on I-45 Saturday night.

According to authorities, Troopers pulled over a vehicle on I-45 just before midnight on Saturday. The driver stopped and that’s when troopers said Curtis Reed, 28, moved into the driver’s seat and took off. The chase ended when Reed eventually crashed the car.

Police searched the vehicle and found 13 bottles of promethazine, 30 grams of cocaine, and two handguns.

Reed was arrested on felony charges related to the incident and booked into the Leon County Jail.

