Waco ISD to commit $8 million to teacher retention bonuses

Another $500,500 will go to custodians, cafeteria workers
The Waco ISD will use more than $8 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to pay classroom teachers retention bonuses of as much as $10,000 as well as smaller amounts for custodians and cafeteria workers. (File)(Live 5/File)
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The Waco School Board has approved a multi-year plan to pay classroom teachers retention bonuses of as much as $10,000 and custodians and cafeteria workers bonuses of as much as $3,000, using more than $8.5 million from a federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund grant, which is funded by the CARES Act.

“Considering the shortage of certified teachers throughout the State of Texas, it’s essential that we show our appreciation and encourage our best and brightest to stay in Waco ISD,” Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon said.

“Getting our teachers in place, providing our students with stability is really important right now and we want our students to succeed.”

Teacher retention bonuses are structured in tier payments depending on start dates, the district said in a press release Friday.

Beginning in August, teachers will receive $10,000 divided into three payouts across December 2022, December 2023 and September 2024.

A teacher who starts in August 2022 would receive $5,000 divided into two payouts across December 2023 and September 2024, and a teacher who starts in August 2003 will receive a one-time payment of $2,500 in September 2024.

“Our educators placed themselves on the front lines during this pandemic, and we have the funds to show that not only do we value our teachers, we want them to stay with us,” Board President Angela Tekell said.

“These retention bonuses reflect the board’s and district’s ongoing commitment to staying competitive in recruiting and retaining hardworking educators who are passionate about addressing our students’ academic and social emotional needs.”

Custodians and cafeteria workers will be awarded bonuses in three payouts based on years of service.

“We average about 12 to15 custodial vacancies and 35 to 40 cafeteria worker vacancies at any given time during the school year,” Kincannon said.

“Though these positions are hard to fill, they are incredibly rewarding jobs for people who care about our kids and want to make a difference.”

Those who’ve worked for the district for 10 or more years are eligible for bonuses totaling $3,000; those who’ve worked from five to nine years are eligible for bonuses totaling $2,250, and those who’ve worked for four years or less are eligible for bonuses totaling $1.500.

The payout dates are December 2022, December 2023 and September 2024.

