Wreck involving 18-wheeler backs up traffic on I-35

ABBOTT, Texas (KWTX) - A wreck involving an 18-wheeler on I-35 North in Abbott led to the closure of all northbound lanes Friday afternoon.

The interstate traffic, congested for miles, was being rerouted on one frontage lane.

“Both northbound and southbound traffic is backed up,” TxDOT reported in a tweet shortly after 6 p.m. Friday.

“Motorists should expect delays and seek alternate routes.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.