Wreck involving 18-wheeler backs up traffic on I-35

Wreck on I-35 near Abbott, Texas.
Wreck on I-35 near Abbott, Texas.(Robyn Geske)
By Robyn Geske
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ABBOTT, Texas (KWTX) - A wreck involving an 18-wheeler on I-35 North in Abbott led to the closure of all northbound lanes Friday afternoon.

The interstate traffic, congested for miles, was being rerouted on one frontage lane.

“Both northbound and southbound traffic is backed up,” TxDOT reported in a tweet shortly after 6 p.m. Friday.

“Motorists should expect delays and seek alternate routes.”

