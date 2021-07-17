Brides Across America & Cinderella Couture offer free wedding dresses to healthcare workers, veterans

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Brides Across America partnered with Cinderella Couture to give away free wedding gowns to frontline healthcare workers, military and first responders that’ve been leading the charge against COVID-19.

In Killeen, U.S. Army Captain Kiara Reed-Lee had to postpone her wedding an entire year due to the pandemic.

She was surprised with a trip to the shop to get a free dress of her own.

“My fiancé and I are very grateful that they’re doing this event. I’m not sure where the dress would’ve come from before this.”

“I had to wait really to the last minute because of recent events, but I don’t know where I would be right now if I didn’t get this dress.”

Reed-Lee is also expecting a baby in the next several months and will be getting married next month.

