Advertisement

Brides Across America & Cinderella Couture offer free wedding dresses to healthcare workers, veterans

Brides Across America partnered with Cinderella Couture to give away free wedding gowns to...
Brides Across America partnered with Cinderella Couture to give away free wedding gowns to frontline healthcare workers, military and first responders that’ve been leading the charge against COVID-19.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Brides Across America partnered with Cinderella Couture to give away free wedding gowns to frontline healthcare workers, military and first responders that’ve been leading the charge against COVID-19.

In Killeen, U.S. Army Captain Kiara Reed-Lee had to postpone her wedding an entire year due to the pandemic.

She was surprised with a trip to the shop to get a free dress of her own.

“My fiancé and I are very grateful that they’re doing this event. I’m not sure where the dress would’ve come from before this.”

“I had to wait really to the last minute because of recent events, but I don’t know where I would be right now if I didn’t get this dress.”

Reed-Lee is also expecting a baby in the next several months and will be getting married next month.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2013, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to the federal...
Monkeypox infection confirmed in North Texas
Spc. Michael Razvillas, 44
Texas national guardsmen supporting COVID-19 mission found dead in hotel room
Angel Marie Moralez, 21, was last seen at around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Alert issued for missing Texas woman who could be in imminent danger
Miguel Velasco-Herrera is free on $100,000 bond.
Central Texas officer charged with child sexual assault; alleged victim is 15
SWAT standoff continues in Levelland overnight at 10th & J.
Deadly standoff ends in Levelland, suspect in custody with injuries

Latest News

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit is upholding its decision that would require...
Court ruling may allow veterans to get more GI Bill benefits in the future
The Pink Warrior Angels of Texas Celebrated their 6th anniversary by holding a celebration bash...
Pink Warrior Angels of Texas holds 6th birthday bash
File Photo
Suspect in catalytic converter theft leads Waco Police on lengthy pursuit
Temple shooting Shallow Ford West Road
Temple Police investigate fatal shooting