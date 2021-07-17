Advertisement

Europe flood death toll tops 160, costly rebuilding ahead

Residents put unwanted personal belongings in a pile on the street after flooding in Drolenvol,...
Residents put unwanted personal belongings in a pile on the street after flooding in Drolenvol, Belgium, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Residents in several provinces were cleaning up after severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging torrents that swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)(Virginia Mayo | AP)
By GEIR MOULSON
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERLIN (AP)

Rescue workers labored to deal with damage laid bare by receding water as the death toll from disastrous flooding in Western Europe rose above 160.

The death toll in western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state increased to 98 on Saturday., while in neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, 43 people were confirmed dead.

Belgium’s national crisis center revised the country’s confirmed death toll to 27.

German authorities still fear finding more people dead but said the number unaccounted for continues to drop.

Meanwhile, thoughts have turned to the lengthy job of rebuilding communities that were devastated in minutes by the flooding on Wednesday and Thursday.

