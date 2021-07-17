Advertisement

France: Thousands protest against vaccination, COVID passes

Nurses hold placards as they march during an anti-vaccine protest in Paris, Saturday, July 17,...
Nurses hold placards as they march during an anti-vaccine protest in Paris, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Tens of thousands of people protested across France on Saturday against the government's latest measures to curb rising COVID-19 infections and drive up vaccinations in the country.
By CONSTANTIN GOUVY
Published: Jul. 17, 2021
PARIS (AP)

Thousands of people marched around France to protest mandatory vaccinations for health care workers and COVID-19 passes that will be required to enter restaurants and other venues.

A march in Paris on Saturday led by a far-right, anti-vaccine politician drew an unsually sizable crowd due to anger over the new rules announced by President Emmanuel Macron this week.

Macron’s measures are aimed at slowing the spread of the delta variant and protecting hospitals from a new virus surge.

The government also announced tightened border controls starting Sunday.

But it said international travelers who received AstraZeneca’s Indian-manufactured vaccine would be allowed into the country along with people who had vaccines France had already approved.

