France: Thousands protest against vaccination, COVID passes

PARIS (AP)

Thousands of people marched around France to protest mandatory vaccinations for health care workers and COVID-19 passes that will be required to enter restaurants and other venues.

A march in Paris on Saturday led by a far-right, anti-vaccine politician drew an unsually sizable crowd due to anger over the new rules announced by President Emmanuel Macron this week.

Macron’s measures are aimed at slowing the spread of the delta variant and protecting hospitals from a new virus surge.

The government also announced tightened border controls starting Sunday.

But it said international travelers who received AstraZeneca’s Indian-manufactured vaccine would be allowed into the country along with people who had vaccines France had already approved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.