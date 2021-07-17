Advertisement

Gente de Zona on Cuba: ‘It is the people who are marching’

Cuban reggaeton musicians Alexander Delgado, left, and Randy Malcom, both with the band Gente...
Cuban reggaeton musicians Alexander Delgado, left, and Randy Malcom, both with the band Gente de Zona, look out into a crowd of demonstrators, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood, as people rallied in support of antigovernment demonstrations in Cuba. Gente de Zona's song "Patria y Vida," which means Homeland and Life, has become the anthem of the demonstrations and is a play on the phrase "Patria o Muerte," Homeland or death, which was a phrase in the Cuban Revolution. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By BERENICE BAUTISTA
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP)

The slogan “¡Patria y vida!” — “Homeland and life!” — is heard loudly during the demonstrations in Cuba.

It is a verse of a song that has become the anthem of these protests and that emerged from artists who for the first time dared to express their disagreement with the government.

“Patria y vida” is performed by Yotuel Romero, Gente de Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo and El Funky, who change the Cuban revolutionary slogan “homeland or death” created by Fidel Castro to: “Homeland and life”.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miguel Velasco-Herrera is free on $100,000 bond.
Central Texas officer charged with child sexual assault; alleged victim is 15
SWAT standoff continues in Levelland overnight at 10th & J.
Deadly standoff ends in Levelland, suspect in custody with injuries
One of the clients for whom a tax return was falsified was an undercover IRS agent, the...
Central Texas tax preparers accused of filing false returns indicted
Maddie Riley is in a coma in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit of McLane Children's Hospital in...
Residents rally around infant fighting for her life in local hospital
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2013, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to the federal...
Monkeypox infection confirmed in North Texas

Latest News

FILE - In this June 10, 2021, file photo, a migrant family from Brazil waits to be processed by...
US border encounters of migrant families rise despite heat
Biz Markie performs for fans during halftime of the Denver Nuggets' 105-99 victory over the...
Biz Markie, known for classic rap song ‘Just a Friend,’ dies
FILE - Biz Markie attends the 20th Century Fox press line on Day 2 of Comic-Con International...
Biz Markie, known for classic rap song ‘Just a Friend,’ dies
What you need to know about the Child Tax Credit
What you need to know about the Child Tax Credit