GOP eyes Latinos in South Texas in effort to regain Congress

Republican Monica De La Cruz-Hernandez, running in the next general election for the 15th House...
Republican Monica De La Cruz-Hernandez, running in the next general election for the 15th House congressional district, talks in her office in Alamo, Texas, Thursday, July 8, 2021. In Republicans' bid to retake control of Congress, this traditionally Democratic stretch of south Texas has quietly become a top battleground. After making unexpected gains last November, the GOP is zeroing in on a trio of House seats in the region as key targets heading into next year's midterm elections. They include the 15th congressional district, which hasn't sent a Republican to Washington since its creation in 1903, but where the GOP newcomer came within three points of winning in 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By JILL COLVIN
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
McALLEN, Texas (AP)

In Republicans’ bid to retake control of Congress, a traditionally Democratic stretch of South Texas has quietly become a top battleground.

The GOP is zeroing in on a trio of House seats in the region as key targets heading into next year’s midterm elections.

They include the 15th Congressional District, which hasn’t sent a Republican to Washington since its creation in 1903.

But a GOP newcomer came within 3 points of winning there in 2020. Republican leaders believe the party is on the precipice of a political realignment among Hispanic voters in communities along the U.S.-Mexico border.

