Advertisement

Pink Warrior Angels of Texas holds 6th birthday bash

The Pink Warrior Angels of Texas Celebrated their 6th anniversary by holding a celebration bash...
The Pink Warrior Angels of Texas Celebrated their 6th anniversary by holding a celebration bash in Copperas Cove Saturday morning.(Courtesy Photo)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The Pink Warrior Angels of Texas Celebrated their 6th anniversary by holding a celebration bash in Copperas Cove Saturday morning.

There, cancer patients and the public were able to take part in fun physical activities and check out some local vendors.

The proceeds from the event were donated to the organization to help cancer patients and their families dealing with financial problems.

Especially after a difficult year during the pandemic, organizers continue to stress the message those fighting cancer are never alone.

“2020 was a very hard year not only for our organization, but everyone in our community,” said Founder Julie Moser.

“I was re-diagnosed with breast cancer in December. However, I’m grateful for those that can still give $5 to $10 that they could during the year. Especially now that we’re starting to get back out into the community, it means so much.”

Anyone unable to make it out to Copperas Cove and would like to donate can find more information on the organization’s website.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2013, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to the federal...
Monkeypox infection confirmed in North Texas
Spc. Michael Razvillas, 44
Texas national guardsmen supporting COVID-19 mission found dead in hotel room
Angel Marie Moralez, 21, was last seen at around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Alert issued for missing Texas woman who could be in imminent danger
Miguel Velasco-Herrera is free on $100,000 bond.
Central Texas officer charged with child sexual assault; alleged victim is 15
SWAT standoff continues in Levelland overnight at 10th & J.
Deadly standoff ends in Levelland, suspect in custody with injuries

Latest News

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit is upholding its decision that would require...
Court ruling may allow veterans to get more GI Bill benefits in the future
Brides Across America partnered with Cinderella Couture to give away free wedding gowns to...
Brides Across America & Cinderella Couture offer free wedding dresses to healthcare workers, veterans
File Photo
Suspect in catalytic converter theft leads Waco Police on lengthy pursuit
Temple shooting Shallow Ford West Road
Temple Police investigate fatal shooting