Pink Warrior Angels of Texas holds 6th birthday bash

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The Pink Warrior Angels of Texas Celebrated their 6th anniversary by holding a celebration bash in Copperas Cove Saturday morning.

There, cancer patients and the public were able to take part in fun physical activities and check out some local vendors.

The proceeds from the event were donated to the organization to help cancer patients and their families dealing with financial problems.

Especially after a difficult year during the pandemic, organizers continue to stress the message those fighting cancer are never alone.

“2020 was a very hard year not only for our organization, but everyone in our community,” said Founder Julie Moser.

“I was re-diagnosed with breast cancer in December. However, I’m grateful for those that can still give $5 to $10 that they could during the year. Especially now that we’re starting to get back out into the community, it means so much.”

Anyone unable to make it out to Copperas Cove and would like to donate can find more information on the organization’s website.

