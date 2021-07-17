Advertisement

Rain chance low through the weekend, but changes arrive next week!

By Brady Taylor
A warm & mainly rain-free weekend is expected across Central Texas. High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will warm into the low-to-mid 90s, with heat index values likely climbing to near 100° in some locations. While a stray afternoon shower is possible, most areas will see less than a 20% chance of see any rain.

We’ll kick off the next work week with nearly the same type of weather from the weekend. Warmth and humidity hangs around although a few more clouds will maybe knock temperatures down a degree. Rain chances return to the forecast late Monday night into Tuesday as a cold front slowly sinks into the area. Widely scattered showers and storms with locally heavy rain and breezy winds are expected Tuesday. With the rain and a slight decrease in temperatures behind the front, we’re expecting temperatures to only reach the mid-80s. Depending on how long the rain lasts, high temperatures could be held even cooler than that in the low 80s! We’re keeping rain chances around Wednesday and Thursday of next week but there’s a lot of uncertainty as to what may happen with the front.

We’re unfortunately expecting a quick warm up after the rain eventually ends, which is likely to happen by next Friday, since the typical summer time ridge of high pressure may sneak overhead late next weekend. Will the ridge get strong enough to bring us triple-digit heat before the end of the month? Probably not. Will the ridge get us to the average high of 98° by the end of the month? Quite possibly.

