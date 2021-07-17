Advertisement

Suspect in catalytic converter theft leads Waco Police on lengthy pursuit

File Photo
File Photo(KWTX)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Friday arrested Anthony Williams, 38, of Waco, a suspect in the theft of a catalytic converter, after a lengthy pursuit across the city and nearby municipalities like Lacy Lakeview and Bellmead.

The pursuit started shortly before 10 p.m. when patrol officers received a call about a possible theft in progress near 18th and Columbus.

When officers arrived to the scene, they located a suspect vehicle and attempted to get the driver to stop.

The driver, however, led officers on a pursuit through parts of North Waco, East Waco, South Waco, Lacy Lakeview, and Bellmead.

The chase eventually came to an end in the parking lot of the Sandman Hotel at Franklin Avenue and Valley Mills Drive.

After the suspect was safely taken into custody, he was identified as Williams.

He was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance and was then transported to the McLennan County Jail where he was charged with theft, evading arrest in a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Williams was also booked on outstanding warrants for theft.

Police said the vehicle Williams drove during the pursuit had been previously reported stolen.

It was returned to its rightful owner after the chase ended.

