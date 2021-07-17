Thirty-four park goers exposed to chemical leak at Houston amusement park

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX)

At least thirty-four people were exposed to a chemical leak at the Six Flags Harbor Splashtown in Spring, Texas.

The Harris County Fire Marshall is on scene investigating the source of the airborne chemical and monitoring air quality at the park.

Those affected “experienced minor skin and /or inhalation irritation” said the Haris County Fire Marshall’s Office in a tweet.

26 people were taken to area hospitals.

Hypochlorite solution and 35% sulfuric acid are believed to be the chemicals responsible according to authorities.

The investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

