Thirty-four park goers exposed to chemical leak at Houston amusement park

The amusement park was closed for the rest of the day.
Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen providing an update to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo...
Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen providing an update to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo Saturday, July 17, 2021.(Harris County Fire Marshall's Office)
By Justin Jackson
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX)

At least thirty-four people were exposed to a chemical leak at the Six Flags Harbor Splashtown in Spring, Texas.

The Harris County Fire Marshall is on scene investigating the source of the airborne chemical and monitoring air quality at the park.

Those affected “experienced minor skin and /or inhalation irritation” said the Haris County Fire Marshall’s Office in a tweet.

26 people were taken to area hospitals.

Hypochlorite solution and 35% sulfuric acid are believed to be the chemicals responsible according to authorities.

The investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

