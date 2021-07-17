Waco: Central Texans hold prayer rally in support of Cuba protests

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

As protests against food shortages and the communist regime continue in Cuba and across America, dozens of Central Texans came together Friday evening in Waco with a prayer demonstration of their own.

Now, Waco and Cuba native Ernest De la Cruz is joining hands with the local community by calling for American intervention.

“I’m holding this American flag because this is the only hope we have,” he said.

His greatest concern is making sure his family members are safe. Unfortunately, for many of them, the communist rule has blocked phone calls to the country.

“Right now, my family…my mom, my dad, I don’t know if the government is gonna come after them because of this,” he said.

A push for freedom that De la Cruz says will never stop, until the Biden Administration and the federal government take action.

“The problem is a communist government that has oppressed the people of Cuba for more than 60 years,” he said.

“Those people, my people, deserve hope that they can live free.”

