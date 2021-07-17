The waiting Games: Olympians navigate strict rules in Tokyo

TOKYO (AP)

The so-called playbook for athletes at the Tokyo Olympics provides a guide to a “safe and successful Games.”

It’s filled with “cannots” and “do nots,” meaning a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity will be a whole lot less fun.

Athletes are taking the restrictions in stride, with some even treating the competition as a business trip.

To pass the time between events, they’re planning to watch Netflix shows, catch up on studies, read, play some virtual golf and whatever else comes to mind.

The silver lining is that it beats the alternative of not competing.

