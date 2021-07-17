Advertisement

The waiting Games: Olympians navigate strict rules in Tokyo

FILE - In this June 27, 2021, file photo, Sydney McLaughlin reacts after setting a new world...
FILE - In this June 27, 2021, file photo, Sydney McLaughlin reacts after setting a new world record in the finals of the women's 400-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Ore. The playbook for athletes provides a guide to a "safe and successful Games" for the Tokyo Olympics. It's filled with "cannots" and "do nots," meaning a once-in-a-liftetime opportunity will be a whole lot less fun. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By PAT GRAHAM
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP)

The so-called playbook for athletes at the Tokyo Olympics provides a guide to a “safe and successful Games.”

It’s filled with “cannots” and “do nots,” meaning a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity will be a whole lot less fun.

Athletes are taking the restrictions in stride, with some even treating the competition as a business trip.

To pass the time between events, they’re planning to watch Netflix shows, catch up on studies, read, play some virtual golf and whatever else comes to mind.

The silver lining is that it beats the alternative of not competing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miguel Velasco-Herrera is free on $100,000 bond.
Central Texas officer charged with child sexual assault; alleged victim is 15
SWAT standoff continues in Levelland overnight at 10th & J.
Deadly standoff ends in Levelland, suspect in custody with injuries
One of the clients for whom a tax return was falsified was an undercover IRS agent, the...
Central Texas tax preparers accused of filing false returns indicted
Maddie Riley is in a coma in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit of McLane Children's Hospital in...
Residents rally around infant fighting for her life in local hospital
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2013, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to the federal...
Monkeypox infection confirmed in North Texas

Latest News

2021 Big 12 Football Media Days
Baylor takes the stage at Big 12 Media Days
Dennis Murphy, a sports entrepreneur who co-founded professional leagues in basketball, hockey,...
Dennis Murphy, co-founder of pro sports leagues, dies at 94
Bradley Beal shoots during practice for USA Basketball, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Las Vegas.
US-Australia basketball game canceled because of protocols
Teo Banks
Permian’s Teo Banks explains decision to put off pro baseball in favor of college