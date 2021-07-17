Warm and Dry For Now, But Another July Cold Front Is Coming!!

It’ll stay toasty as we start the evening with temperatures in the low 90′s. After sunset we dip to the mid 80′s, with Sunday morning lows in the mid 70′s. Sunny skies heat us up quickly going through the day with highs hitting the mid 90′s during the afternoon. Luckily, the heat index will stay below 100 for most of us. As we head into the work week our rain chances will be increasing due to a cold front moving in from the north.

We’ll have a few storms Monday evening ahead of the front, but the best rain chances will be during the overnight going into Tuesday morning, when the front moves through. However, even after the front moves out we’ll still have some pretty good rain chances during the middle of the week, with drier weather gradually moving in as we head towards next weekend. Thanks to the front, highs will be well below average in the mid to upper 80′s mid-week before bouncing back into the mid 90′s next weekend.

