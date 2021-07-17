Why the Anthony Bourdain voice cloning creeps people out

(AP)

The revelation that a documentary filmmaker used voice-cloning software to make the late chef Anthony Bourdain say words he never spoke has drawn criticism amid concerns about use of the powerful technology.

The movie “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” appeared in cinemas Friday and mostly features real footage of the celebrity chef and globe-trotting television host before he died in June 2018.

But its director, Morgan Neville, told The New Yorker that a snippet of dialogue was created through artificial intelligence technology.

The concerns reflect some discomfort with both the technology’s capabilities and the ethics of its use.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.