Advertisement

Why the Anthony Bourdain voice cloning creeps people out

FILE - In this Sunday, March 13, 2016, file photo Anthony Bourdain speaks during South By...
FILE - In this Sunday, March 13, 2016, file photo Anthony Bourdain speaks during South By Southwest at the Austin Convention Center, in Austin, Texas. The revelation that a documentary filmmaker used voice-cloning software to make the late chef Bourdain say words he never spoke has drawn criticism amid ethical concerns about use of the powerful technology. The movie “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” appeared in cinemas Friday, July 16, 2021, and mostly features real footage of the beloved celebrity chef and globe-trotting television host before he died in 2018. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)(Rich Fury | Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
By MATT O'BRIEN and BARBARA ORTUTAY
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP)

The revelation that a documentary filmmaker used voice-cloning software to make the late chef Anthony Bourdain say words he never spoke has drawn criticism amid concerns about use of the powerful technology.

The movie “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” appeared in cinemas Friday and mostly features real footage of the celebrity chef and globe-trotting television host before he died in June 2018.

But its director, Morgan Neville, told The New Yorker that a snippet of dialogue was created through artificial intelligence technology.

The concerns reflect some discomfort with both the technology’s capabilities and the ethics of its use.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miguel Velasco-Herrera is free on $100,000 bond.
Central Texas officer charged with child sexual assault; alleged victim is 15
SWAT standoff continues in Levelland overnight at 10th & J.
Deadly standoff ends in Levelland, suspect in custody with injuries
One of the clients for whom a tax return was falsified was an undercover IRS agent, the...
Central Texas tax preparers accused of filing false returns indicted
Maddie Riley is in a coma in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit of McLane Children's Hospital in...
Residents rally around infant fighting for her life in local hospital
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2013, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to the federal...
Monkeypox infection confirmed in North Texas

Latest News

What you need to know about the Child Tax Credit
What you need to know about the Child Tax Credit
Two developers are hoping to build a commercial complex on a 64-acre site on the north side of...
Salado: Developers seek to build commercial complex on 64-acre site
Wreck on I-35 near Abbott, Texas.
Wreck involving 18-wheeler backs up traffic on I-35
One Central Texas health district modified its COVID-19 threat level Friday as active cases of...
Health district modifies COVID-19 threat level as cases rise again in Central Texas