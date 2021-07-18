Advertisement

A Couple More Hot Days Before Another July Cold Front

By Elliot Wilson
Updated: 7 minutes ago
Sunny skies heat us up quickly going through the day with highs hitting the mid 90′s during the afternoon. Luckily, the heat index will stay below 100 for most of us. As we head into the work week our rain chances will be increasing due to a cold front moving in from the north.

We’ll have a few storms Monday evening ahead of the front, but the best rain chances will be during the overnight going into Tuesday morning, when the front moves through. However, even after the front moves out we’ll still have some pretty good rain chances during the middle of the week, with drier weather gradually moving in as we head towards next weekend. Thanks to the front, highs will be well below average in the mid to upper 80′s mid-week before bouncing back into the mid 90′s next weekend.

