Giolito tosses 3-hitter as White Sox pound Astros 10-1

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu, right, celebrates with third base coach Joe McEwing after...
Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu, right, celebrates with third base coach Joe McEwing after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros in Chicago, Saturday, July 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By MATT CARLSON
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP)

Lucas Giolito pitched a three-hitter, José Abreu launched a three-run homer and the Chicago White Sox beat the Houston Astros 10-1.

Tim Anderson, Zack Collins and rookies Gavin Sheets and Jake Burger also went deep as the White Sox broke out against the Astros after dropping the first five games in the season series by a combined 34-9 score.

Anderson finished with three hits, and Burger’s seventh-inning solo shot was his first career homer.

