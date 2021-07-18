Advertisement

Good Rain Chances To Start The Week As Our Next Front Is Speeding Up

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
It’ll be toasty again this evening with temperatures in the low to mid 90′s until sunset, after which we’ll dip to the mid 80′s. Warm and muggy weather will greet us Monday morning with cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 70′s. We’ll heat up to the low 90′s during the afternoon despite our next cold front looking to arrive early evening. The front has picked up speed, so rain chances are looking to be pretty good Monday evening before dropping off as we head into Tuesday.

We’ll start Monday with some spotty rain, with scattered storms building as we go through the afternoon. The very best storm chances will be south of Highway 84 late afternoon and early evening, but we’ll still have a few lingering showers behind that front going into your Tuesday. The Gulf moisture will back off some Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, before returning to our area as we end out the work week. However, a large high pressure influence will take over next weekend, bringing highs into the mid 90′s under sunny skies.

