Advertisement

Huge Oregon blaze grows as wildfires burn across western US

Firefighters battle the Tamarack Fire in the Markleeville community of Alpine County, Calif.,...
Firefighters battle the Tamarack Fire in the Markleeville community of Alpine County, Calif., on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)(Noah Berger | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLY, Oregon (AP)

The largest wildfire in the U.S. has torched more dry forest landscape in Oregon.

It’s one of dozens of major blazes burning across the West as critically dangerous fire weather loomed in the coming days.

The destructive Bootleg Fire just north of the California border grew to more than 476 square miles, an area about the size of Los Angeles.

A fire spokeswoman says erratic winds are feeding the blaze, creating dangerous conditions for firefighters.

In California, crews are trying to tame a growing wildfire south of Lake Tahoe.

The Tamarack Fire has charred nearly 29 square miles of dry brush and timber.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Most Read

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2013, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to the federal...
Monkeypox infection confirmed in North Texas
Spc. Michael Razvillas, 44
Texas national guardsmen supporting COVID-19 mission found dead in hotel room
Anthony Williams, 38, of Waco, was taken to McLennan County Jail where he was charged with...
Suspect in catalytic converter theft leads Waco Police on lengthy pursuit
Temple shooting Shallow Ford West Road
Temple Police investigate fatal shooting
One Central Texas health district modified its COVID-19 threat level Friday as active cases of...
Health district modifies COVID-19 threat level as cases rise again in Central Texas

Latest News

FILE - In this July 3, 2020, file photo, Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of slain Saudi journalist...
Probe: Journalists, activists among firm’s spyware targets
The U.S. surgeon general on tech companies' steps to fight COVID misinformation: 'It's not...
With pandemic worsening in US, surgeon general worried
Health officials say those who are unvaccinated are more likely to be infected with the delta...
Surgeon general: Unvaccinated make up most COVID infections, deaths
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Lebron James in a scene from "Space...
‘Space Jam’ dunks on ‘Black Widow’ to take box office No. 1