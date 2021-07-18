Advertisement

‘Space Jam’ dunks on ‘Black Widow’ to take box office No. 1

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Lebron James in a scene from "Space...
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Lebron James in a scene from "Space Jam: A New Legacy." (Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)(AP)
By LINDSEY BAHR
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP)

“Black Widow” ceded its No. 1 spot to an unlikely foe in only its second week in theaters: The Tune Squad.

LeBron James, Bugs Bunny and the rest of the stars of Warner Bros.’ “Space Jam: A New Legacy” defied expectations and won the box office this weekend.

According to studio estimates Sunday “Space Jam: A New Legacy” grossed $31.7 million in North America, while “Black Widow”' took in $26.3 million.

Not many expected “Space Jam: A New Legacy” to pull off this win. The poorly reviewed film was pegged for an opening in the $20 million range.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Most Read

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2013, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to the federal...
Monkeypox infection confirmed in North Texas
Spc. Michael Razvillas, 44
Texas national guardsmen supporting COVID-19 mission found dead in hotel room
Anthony Williams, 38, of Waco, was taken to McLennan County Jail where he was charged with...
Suspect in catalytic converter theft leads Waco Police on lengthy pursuit
Temple shooting Shallow Ford West Road
Temple Police investigate fatal shooting
One Central Texas health district modified its COVID-19 threat level Friday as active cases of...
Health district modifies COVID-19 threat level as cases rise again in Central Texas

Latest News

Texoma's own country music superstar Blake Shelton and his new bride, pop star Gwen Stefani,...
Blake Shelton, new wife Gwen Stefani perform surprise concert in Tishomingo
Britney Spears is not expected to speak again at the afternoon hearing, in which all the...
Britney Spears allowed new lawyer in conservatorship case
Olivia Rodrigo wants people to know that the COVID-19 vaccines are “good 4 u.”
Olivia Rodrigo boosts White House youth vaccine push
In a Feb. 25, 2019 file, Byron Berline kisses his prized 1923 Lloyd Loar Gibson mandolin after...
Renowned Oklahoma fiddler Byron Berline dies at 77