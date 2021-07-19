Advertisement

Alert for missing Texas woman discontinued

Angel Marie Moralez, 21, was last seen at around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Angel Marie Moralez, 21, was last seen at around 10 p.m. Tuesday. The CLEAR Alert issued for her has been discontinued.(DPS photo)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – A CLEAR Alert issued early Friday morning for a woman who disappeared last week in San Antonio and who authorities said could have been in imminent danger has been discontinued.

No further details were provided.

Angel Marie Moralez, 21, was last seen at around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Nassau Drive in San Antonio.

She’s 5-foot-2, weighs 110 pounds and has brown eyes hair that is half pink and half black.

She was last seen wearing a blue sweater, high rise jeans and fuzzy pink house slippers and was carrying a matching fuzzy pink purse.

The Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue or CLEAR Alert program was created in 2019 by the Texas Legislature to close the gap between missing children and missing senior citizens.

