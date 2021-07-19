Advertisement

Amarillo police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man after deadly shooting

James Coy Mireles, wanted in connection with deadly Amarillo shooting (Source: Amarillo Police Department)(Amarillo Police Department)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for a man considered armed and dangerous after a deadly shooting near 6th Avenue and South Mississippi Street this weekend.

Around 1:49 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, officers were called to a shooting at a home on South Mississippi Street.

The victim, identified as 24-year-old Timothy Wayne McCullough, has died from his injuries.

The Amarillo Police Department has obtained a warrant for the arrest of 22-year-old James Coy Mireles.

Police say Mireles has not been arrested and is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

