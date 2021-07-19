Advertisement

Another week with below normal highs but humidity makes it hot & humid

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today’s cold front was originally set to arrive tomorrow giving us higher rain chances into the work week, but with earlier arrival of the front means we should see drier weather for most of the week. That said, the front will stall out and an area of low pressure will stick around this week keeping isolated rain chances possible each afternoon through Friday (overall odds are much lower though at only about 20% each day). Moisture in the air helps to give us some clouds each day and our highs should keep with the below normal trend - only reaching the upper 80s and low 90s. The kicker for this week, is that the with added moisture, we once again see heat index values much higher - in the upper 90s, close to 100 degrees each afternoon.

Another benefit of this front is that it’s helped to clear our some of the dust that’s been with us over the weekend. The Saharan dust responsible for the weekend haze and allergies is expected to settle down a bit giving is improved air quality to start the week.

An area of high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico moves over us for the weekend and we heat back up into the mid-90s Saturday and Sunday. This weekend will be sunny and very hot & humid. Beyond that, our cooler and wetter streak may be coming to an end. Next week looks to bring us a more “normal” summertime weather pattern... meaning no more rain, hot and dry days take over. Highs next week return to the mid and upper 90s.

