Burglars target unlocked vehicles in local suburb

A security camera captured images of one of the burglars.
A security camera captured images of one of the burglars.(Woodway Public Safety Dept. photos)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - Burglars targeted unlocked vehicles over the weekend in Woodway.

Police received several reports of burglaries that occurred on Saturday and Sunday nights.

A security camera captured images of one of the burglars.

The suspects were driving a dark colored crew cab truck.

“In each of these cases the vehicles were left unlocked,” police said.

“We will be increasing patrols in these areas and ask that you report any suspicious vehicles or persons to our department.”

Police urged residents to make sure vehicles are locked and that all valuables, particularly firearms, have been removed.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Woodway police at (254) 772-4470.

Posted by Woodway Public Safety Department on Monday, July 19, 2021

