Advertisement

Central Texas officer charged with child sexual assault resigns

Miguel Velasco-Herrera is free on $100,000 bond.
Miguel Velasco-Herrera is free on $100,000 bond.(Jail photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Killeen police Officer Miguel Velasco-Herrera, who was charged with sexual assault of a child last week in an incident involving a 15-year-old girl, resigned Friday from the Killeen Police Department in lieu of the completion of an internal affairs investigation, officials said Monday.

“Miguel Velasco-Herrera’s actions violated the trust and faith placed in him by the community and this department,” police Chief Charles Kimble said in a press release.

“These allegations against Mr. Velasco-Herrera do not represent the values and ethics of the Killeen Police Department.  His conduct is inexcusable and will not be tolerated.”

Velasco-Herrera, 41, was charged last Wednesday with sexual assault of a child younger than 17 after an investigation that started on July 5 when Killeen police were notified about a possible early-morning sexual assault involving an officer.

According to the affidavit released Friday, the girl told investigators and a forensic nurse in separate interviews Velasco-Herrera entered her bedroom “and penetrated her mouth with his sexual organ.”

Velasco-Herrera, in an interview with investigators, confirmed the girl’s account, the affidavit says.

Velasco-Herrera, a seven-year Killeen police veteran, turned himself in on Thursday.

He was released after posting a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The motorcycle veered off the road and into a ditch and then struck a tree.
Central Texas woman dies in motorcycle crash a day before her birthday
Anthony Williams, 38, of Waco, was taken to McLennan County Jail where he was charged with...
Suspect in catalytic converter theft leads local officers on lengthy pursuit
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit is upholding its decision that would require...
Court ruling may allow veterans to get more GI Bill benefits in the future
August Shaton Sanders, 26, was charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting.
Central Texas weekend shooting victim identified; suspect charged with murder
Spc. Michael Razvillas, 44
Texas national guardsmen supporting COVID-19 mission found dead in hotel room

Latest News

Jeff Bezos is "excited and curious" ahead of launch.
Blue Origin brings space tourism to tiny Texas town
The number of patients with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in Central Texas is rising. (File)
Number of active COVID-19 cases in Central Texas increases by 40%
Vendors sold everything from that fresh honey to jams, jellies, produce, eggs and breads and...
Small Central Texas town’s first farmers market does big business
Amy Regalado and Ricado Mejia, both of Falfurrias, Texas, were charged with aggravated...
‘This is the definition of evil’: Pair charged for kidnapping man sold, smuggled in the United States