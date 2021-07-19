Central Texas officer charged with child sexual assault resigns

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Killeen police Officer Miguel Velasco-Herrera, who was charged with sexual assault of a child last week in an incident involving a 15-year-old girl, resigned Friday from the Killeen Police Department in lieu of the completion of an internal affairs investigation, officials said Monday.

“Miguel Velasco-Herrera’s actions violated the trust and faith placed in him by the community and this department,” police Chief Charles Kimble said in a press release.

“These allegations against Mr. Velasco-Herrera do not represent the values and ethics of the Killeen Police Department. His conduct is inexcusable and will not be tolerated.”

Velasco-Herrera, 41, was charged last Wednesday with sexual assault of a child younger than 17 after an investigation that started on July 5 when Killeen police were notified about a possible early-morning sexual assault involving an officer.

According to the affidavit released Friday, the girl told investigators and a forensic nurse in separate interviews Velasco-Herrera entered her bedroom “and penetrated her mouth with his sexual organ.”

Velasco-Herrera, in an interview with investigators, confirmed the girl’s account, the affidavit says.

Velasco-Herrera, a seven-year Killeen police veteran, turned himself in on Thursday.

He was released after posting a $100,000 bond.

