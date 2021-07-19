Advertisement

Central Texas weekend shooting victim identified; suspect charged with murder

By Megan Vanselow
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police Monday identiifed the victim of a deadly shooting early Saturday morning in Temple as Dewayne Hambrick, 48.

August Shaton Sanders, 26, of Fort Hood, was in the Bell County Jail Monday charged with murder in connection with Hambrick’s death.

His bond is set at $150,000.

Officers responded the shooting at around 4:20 a.m. Saturday in the 39000 block of Shallow Ford West Road in Temple.

They determined the two men “had gotten into an altercation before one fatally shot the other,” police said in a press release.

Sanders was arrested and was taken to Scott & White Medical Center to be checked out before he was taken to the Bell County Jail where he was booked in at around 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

