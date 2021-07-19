Advertisement

Central Texas woman dies in motorcycle crash a day before her birthday

Police are Investigating a major Crash
Police are Investigating a major Crash(Justin Jackson)
By Eric Franklin and Justin Jackson
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police Monday confirmed the identity of a Central Texas woman who died in a motorcycle crash Sunday in Waco, a day before her birthday.

Brenda Kay Northcutt was riding a motorcycle at around 4 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Orchard Lane when she lost control of the bike, which veered off the road into a ditch and struck a tree.

She died at the scene.

An autopsy was ordered.

Northcutt would have turned 49 on Monday, according to online records.

The crash is under investigation.

Orchard Lane was closed to traffic in the area of the crash Sunday for nearly three hours.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Williams, 38, of Waco, was taken to McLennan County Jail where he was charged with...
Suspect in catalytic converter theft leads Waco Police on lengthy pursuit
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit is upholding its decision that would require...
Court ruling may allow veterans to get more GI Bill benefits in the future
Spc. Michael Razvillas, 44
Texas national guardsmen supporting COVID-19 mission found dead in hotel room
Temple shooting Shallow Ford West Road
Temple Police investigate fatal shooting

Latest News

Magnolia Network launches
Magnolia Network launches
An overnight shooting at a Houston hotel has left two dead.
Houston motel shooting leaves 3 dead, including gunman
Temple City Council is considering raises for Temple police officers.
Possible raises on the way for Central Texas police department
The mayor of Killeen signed on to a letter urging Congress to pass a bill to fund...
Central Texas mayor hopes federal infrastructure plan can help city