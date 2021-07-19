Central Texas woman dies in motorcycle crash a day before her birthday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police Monday confirmed the identity of a Central Texas woman who died in a motorcycle crash Sunday in Waco, a day before her birthday.

Brenda Kay Northcutt was riding a motorcycle at around 4 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Orchard Lane when she lost control of the bike, which veered off the road into a ditch and struck a tree.

She died at the scene.

An autopsy was ordered.

Northcutt would have turned 49 on Monday, according to online records.

The crash is under investigation.

Orchard Lane was closed to traffic in the area of the crash Sunday for nearly three hours.

