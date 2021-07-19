Advertisement

Man wearing ‘Brooklyn’ jersey robs local Subway at gunpoint

The man displayed a handgun and demanded money.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police were looking Monday for a man wearing a “Brooklyn” jersey who robbed a Killeen Subway at gunpoint.

Officers responded to the holdup at around 10:10 a.m. last Thursday at the Subway at 3903 West Stan Schlueter Loop.

They determined a man entered the business, displayed a handgun, demanded money, and escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man is about 6 feet tall and has a medium build.

He was wearing a black baseball hat, a gray and black jersey with the word “Brooklyn” on it, light colored shorts, and dark colored shoes and had an orange and white gator around his neck, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

