Advertisement

Midland man killed, four others hurt in crash outside of Odessa

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed, and four others were hurt in a crash in Ector County on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Nicholas Terrazas, 19, of Midland.

DPS troopers responded to a crash on State Highway 302 at 10 p.m. on Sunday. When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a Dodge Charger.

Four people were in the Charger at the time of the crash. One passenger, identified as Terrazas, died at the scene. The driver and the other two passengers were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

DPS says that both vehicles were traveling west on the highway. A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the 18-wheeler had slowed down to turn into a parking lot when it has hit from behind by the Charger.

According to DPS, Terrazas was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The motorcycle veered off the road and into a ditch and then struck a tree.
Central Texas woman dies in motorcycle crash a day before her birthday
Anthony Williams, 38, of Waco, was taken to McLennan County Jail where he was charged with...
Suspect in catalytic converter theft leads local officers on lengthy pursuit
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit is upholding its decision that would require...
Court ruling may allow veterans to get more GI Bill benefits in the future
Spc. Michael Razvillas, 44
Texas national guardsmen supporting COVID-19 mission found dead in hotel room
The Department of Veterans Affairs is warning veterans about a new scam targeting money for VA...
New scams are targeting VA home loans

Latest News

Dekavian Scroggins (Source: Texas Department of Safety
DPS adds Tyler capital murder suspect to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list
The man displayed a handgun and demanded money.
Man wearing ‘Brooklyn’ jersey robs local Subway at gunpoint
Angel Marie Moralez, 21, was last seen at around 10 p.m. Tuesday. The CLEAR Alert issued for...
Alert for missing Texas woman discontinued
A security camera captured images of one of the burglars.
Burglars target unlocked vehicles in local suburb
Central Texans pray for Cubans
Central Texans pray for Cubans fighting for democracy