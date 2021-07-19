Number of active COVID-19 cases in Central Texas increases by 40%

(KWTX) - The number of active COVID-19 cases in Central Texas increased by 40% to 1,363 over the weekend and the number of patients in area hospitals diagnosed with the virus rose to more than 100.

Based on state data, which include Fort Hood personnel who live on post, Bell County accounts for 60% of the active cases in the region.

The Department of State Health Services showed 822 active cases in the county Monday, an increase of 384 since Friday.

Bell County Health District data, which doesn’t include personnel who live on post, showed 499 active cases, an increase of 165 since Friday.

In neighboring Williamson County, health officials Monday increased the county’s COVID-19 status to Red Phase, which means there’s uncontrolled community spread of the virus.

Incidence and hospitalization rates are increasing in the county.

The new cases are most prevalent among residents 18- to 30-years-of-age and 31- to 50-years-of-age, health officials said.

Because of the increase in new cases, health officials are urging residents, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks, practice distancing and to avoid crowds.

The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed since the start of the pandemic in the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is monitoring rose to 81,089 on Monday.

The statewide total rose to 2,577,197, an increase of 5,500 since Friday and of 913 since Sunday.

DSHS also reported 453,145 probable cases of the virus.

At least 2,903,764 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered statewide.

At least 33,356 cases were active Monday in Texas, down 30 from Friday’s total.

More than 3,045 patients diagnosed with the virus were hospitalized statewide Monday, up from about 2,650 on Friday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills County, 70 patients diagnosed with the virus were hospitalized Monday, filling about 6% of available beds and representing about 8% of all patients hospitalized.

In Trauma Service Area M, which includes Bosque, Falls, Hill, Limestone and McLennan counties 31 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized, filling about 5% of available beds and representing about 7% of all hospitalizations.

The statewide death toll rose by just one Monday to 51,652, an increase of 42 since Friday.

The Central Texas death toll may be as high as 1,752, but according to state data Friday, the count stands at 1,730 including 452 Bell County residents, 17 fewer that the local count of 469; 37 Bosque County residents; 88 Coryell County residents; 33 Falls County residents; 50 Freestone County residents; 29 Hamilton County residents; 111 Hill County residents; 33 Lampasas County residents; 43 Leon County residents; 80 Limestone County residents; 487 McLennan County residents, 22 more than the local count of 465; 51 Milam County residents; 21 Mills County residents; 146 Navarro County residents, four fewer than the local count of 150; 47 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

The statewide molecular test positivity rate rose to more than 10% on Monday, more than double what it was on July 2.

Experts say a positivity rate of 5% or less indicates the virus is controlled.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

The Delta variant is responsible for an increasing percentage of active cases here and across the country.

At least 11 cases of the strain have been identified in McLennan County and the Bell County Public Health District says it has confirmed the presence of the variant as well.

The latest DSHS update from July 13 shows no Delta variant cases in either county but lists 377 cases statewide as “pending patient info from lab.”

Across Texas, more than 59% of residents 12 and older have received one dose and more than 51% are fully vaccinated, DSHS data showed Monday.

In the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is monitoring, 41% of residents 12 and older have received one dose and more than 35% are fully vaccinated.

More than 38% of Bell County residents 12 and older have received one dose and almost 33% are fully vaccinated.

Almost 47% of McLennan County residents 12 and older have received one dose and almost 41% are fully vaccinated.

State data Monday showed more than 38% of Bosque County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated; almost 31% of Coryell County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated; more than 35% of Falls County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated; more than 31% of Freestone County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated; almost 41% of Hamilton County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated; more than 34% of Hill County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated; more than 35% of Lampasas County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated; almost 33% of Leon County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated; more than 31% of Limestone County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated; more than 37% of Milam County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated; almost 39% of Navarro County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated; more than 37% of Robertson County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated, and almost 29% of San Saba County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Health District paused updates of its local dashboard in May but resumed them on July 9 as the number of active cases began to rise.

Updated data Monday showed 23,460 total cases of the virus, an increase of 132 since Friday.

At least 22,492 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered and 469 have died, health district data showed.

Department of State Health Services data, which include Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 23,379 total confirmed cases and 2,459 total probable cases, 24,564 recoveries and 452 deaths.

Local data showed 499 active cases Monday.

State data showed 822.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Temple College at 2600 South 1st St.

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District discontinued daily case reporting and is instead reporting COVID-19 cases on a weekly basis.

The health district’s latest update Monday showed 28,132 total cases, at least 158 of which were active.

AT least 27,507 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered.

Local data showed 467 deaths.

DSHS data Monday showed 487 residents diagnosed with the virus have died.

The health district has identified 11 cases of the Delta variant of the virus.

COVID-19 testing provided by the Waco-McLennan County Health District and the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management has ended. Providers throughout the county including clinics and pharmacies still offer COVID-19 testing. The DSHS test location finder is a resource.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed three active cases involving students, one involving a staff member and one involving a contractor Monday and a total of 4,019 cases since Aug. 1, 2020. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff through the summer. The university will not require students, faculty, and staff to be vaccinated against the virus this fall but is strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. As of Monday, almost 40% of students and almost 61% of employees had been vaccinated. The university plans to operate at 100% capacity indoors and outdoors and to return to in-person instruction without social distancing this fall. Face masks are no longer required on campus, but the school recommends those who aren’t vaccinated wear face coverings indoors.

The McLennan Community College dashboard showed one active case Monday and a cumulative total of 369 cases, 286 involving students.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road. This will be the last COVID-19 response mass distribution event in the city.

MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 7,136 total confirmed and 303 total probable cases Monday.

At least 68 cases were active and at least 7,283 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 88 residents.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported one case involving an inmate and three cases involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where one inmate was isolated; two cases involving employees at the Hilltop Unit; one case involving an inmate and five cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit, where two inmates were isolated; one active case involving an employee at the Mountain View Unit; one case involving an employee at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit, one case involving in inmate and three involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail one inmate was restricted and one was isolated.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,894 total confirmed and 202 total probable cases of the virus Monday.

State data showed no active cases in the county.

At least 2,070 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered and 33 have died.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported no active cases at either the William Hobby Unit or the Marlin Transfer Unit.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,203 total confirmed and 674 total probable cases of the virus Monday.

Forty-seven cases were active Monday, up from 39 on Friday.

At least 2,749 residents diagnosed the virus have recovered and 80 have died.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,512 total confirmed and 2,480 total probable cases Friday.

At least 5,794 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered.

Local data showed 150 deaths.

The state reported 146, an increase of one.

At least 52 cases were active Monday.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,403 total confirmed and 317 probable cases of the virus Monday. Of the total, 1,660 residents have recovered and 37 have died, according to state data. Twenty-three cases were active Monday.

Freestone County had 1,126 total confirmed and 866 total probable cases Monday. At least 1,932 residents have recovered and 50 have died according to state data. At least 10 cases were active Monday. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported one case involving an employee at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County had 758 total confirmed and 62 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 773 residents have recovered and 29 have died, according to state data. Eighteen cases were active Monday.

Hill County Monday had 3,850 total confirmed cases and 742 probable cases. At least 4,455 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 111 residents have died, according to state data. At least 28 cases were active Monday.

Lampasas County had 1,917 total confirmed and 354 probable cases Monday. At least 2,189 residents have recovered, and 33 residents have died, according to state data. At least 54 cases were active Monday.

Leon County had 1,298 total confirmed and 374 total probable cases Monday. At least 1,611 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 43 have died, according to state data. At least 18 cases were active Monday.

Milam County had 1,516 total confirmed and 1,103 total probable cases Monday. At least 2,597 residents have recovered and 50 have died. Twenty-two cases were active Monday.

Mills County had 598 confirmed and 63 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 639 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data. One case was active Monday.

Robertson County had 1,846 total confirmed cases Monday and 440 total probable cases. At least 2,198 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 47 have died, according to state data. At least 41 cases were active Monday.

San Saba County had 521 total confirmed cases Monday and 261 total probable cases. At least 758 residents have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data, which showed one active case Monday. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported two cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Facility.

