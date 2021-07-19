Advertisement

Padres, Nats recall harrowing scene after shots outside park

Spectators stand in the visiting team dugout during a stoppage in play due to an incident near...
Spectators stand in the visiting team dugout during a stoppage in play due to an incident near the ballpark in the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By HARVEY VALENTINE
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP)

The San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals have finished playing, a day after their game was suspended when gunfire erupted outside the stadium.

Washington police say three people were injured in the shooting.

A woman suffered a graze wound to her back and two people who walked into the hospital with gunshot wounds were in stable condition.

A chaotic scene quickly developed at Nationals Park in the sixth inning Saturday night when the shots began to echo all around the stadium.

Players quickly cleared the field and fans scrambled for safety, some of them leaving the park and others taking cover.

When play resumed Sunday, the Padres wrapped up a 10-4 win. The Nationals then won 8-7 in the regularly scheduled game.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Most Read

Spc. Michael Razvillas, 44
Texas national guardsmen supporting COVID-19 mission found dead in hotel room
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2013, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to the federal...
Monkeypox infection confirmed in North Texas
Anthony Williams, 38, of Waco, was taken to McLennan County Jail where he was charged with...
Suspect in catalytic converter theft leads Waco Police on lengthy pursuit
Temple shooting Shallow Ford West Road
Temple Police investigate fatal shooting
One Central Texas health district modified its COVID-19 threat level Friday as active cases of...
Health district modifies COVID-19 threat level as cases rise again in Central Texas

Latest News

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu, right, celebrates with third base coach Joe McEwing after...
Giolito tosses 3-hitter as White Sox pound Astros 10-1
FILE - In this June 27, 2021, file photo, Sydney McLaughlin reacts after setting a new world...
The waiting Games: Olympians navigate strict rules in Tokyo
2021 Big 12 Football Media Days
Baylor takes the stage at Big 12 Media Days
Dennis Murphy, a sports entrepreneur who co-founded professional leagues in basketball, hockey,...
Dennis Murphy, co-founder of pro sports leagues, dies at 94