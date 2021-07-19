Pediatricians recommend children, teachers, staff members all wear masks when school starts

(KWTX) - The American Academy of Pediatrics issued updated guidance Monday for the 2021-2022 school year that recommends in-person instruction, promotion of vaccination and that everyone older than 2-years-of-age wear masks while at school.

The organization also recommends physical distancing, screening, testing, ventilation, and handwashing.

“We need to prioritize getting children back into schools alongside their friends and their teachers -- and we all play a role in making sure it happens safely,” said Sonja O’Leary, chair of the AAP Council on School Health.

“The pandemic has taken a heartbreaking toll on children, and it’s not just their education that has suffered but their mental, emotional and physical health. Combining layers of protection that include vaccinations, masking and clean hands hygiene will make in-person learning safe and possible for everyone.”

The organization recommends universal mask use because a high percentage of student populations are not fully vaccinated against the virus.

“There are many children and others who cannot be vaccinated,” said Sara Bode, MD, FAAP, chairperson elect of the AAP Council on School Health Executive Committee.

“This is why it’s important to use every tool in our toolkit to safeguard children from COVID-19. Universal masking is one of those tools and has been proven effective in protecting people against other respiratory diseases, as well. It’s also the most effective strategy to create consistent messages and expectations among students without the added burden of needing to monitor everyone’s vaccination status.”

Texas school officials cannot mandate mask use, however.

In May Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that bars counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities and government officials from mandating face masks.

The organization also recommends:

Schools should be prepared to adopt an all-encompassing approach for mental health support.

Adequate and timely COVID-19 testing resources must be available and accessible.

Strategies should be revised and adapted depending on the level of viral transmission and test positivity rate throughout the community and schools.

School policies should be adjusted to align with new information about the pandemic; administrators should refine approaches when specific policies are not working. [i]

School districts must be in close communication and coordinate with state and/or local public health authorities, school nurses, local pediatric practitioners, and other medical experts.

(Source: AAP)

